Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.32). Carrols Restaurant Group reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 176.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $416.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.00 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAST. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST remained flat at $$2.38 during trading on Thursday. 4,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,532. The stock has a market cap of $129.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

