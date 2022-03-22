Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) to report $128.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.90 million and the highest is $129.90 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported sales of $105.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year sales of $540.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $530.12 million to $552.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $561.95 million, with estimates ranging from $556.90 million to $567.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCCI. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

NASDAQ:HCCI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 47,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,267. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $706.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 101,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

