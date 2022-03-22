Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.60). Howard Hughes posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $4.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Howard Hughes.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HHC. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,715,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,056,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,017,000 after buying an additional 133,489 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Howard Hughes by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,599,000 after purchasing an additional 106,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Howard Hughes by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 206,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 87,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $98.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.16. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

