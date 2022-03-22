Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.24. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Third Coast Bancshares.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.67 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBX stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68. Third Coast Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services.

