Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.53 billion and the lowest is $2.03 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $10.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $12.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

Shares of TOL stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.85. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $75.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,751,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $353,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,986,100 in the last three months. 10.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

