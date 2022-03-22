Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.90. First Bancorp posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.15 million.

FBNC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

First Bancorp stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,142.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.85 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,905,000 after acquiring an additional 301,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,383,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,237,000 after acquiring an additional 90,290 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,147,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 951,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,507,000 after acquiring an additional 31,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

