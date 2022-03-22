Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.21. Hostess Brands reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on TWNK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 51.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 38.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $20.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $22.72.

Hostess Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.