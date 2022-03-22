Zacks: Brokerages Expect OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect that OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings. OGE Energy posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OGE Energy.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of NYSE:OGE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.87. 102,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.08. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $39.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $86,702.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,675,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,091,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,107 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5,280.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 430,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,511,000 after purchasing an additional 422,224 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,393,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 31,901.0% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 345,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 344,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

