Zacks: Brokerages Expect W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) will post $2.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the highest is $2.91 billion. W. R. Berkley reported sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full year sales of $11.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $11.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $13.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $70.70 and a 52-week high of $98.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

W. R. Berkley’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

