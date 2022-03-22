Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

Get Brenntag alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Brenntag from €100.00 ($109.89) to €90.00 ($98.90) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brenntag has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

About Brenntag (Get Rating)

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brenntag (BNTGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.