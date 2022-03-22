Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) to Strong Sell

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hyatt have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company reported fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein both earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line lagged the consensus mark for the sixth straight quarter. Although RevPAR is improving sequentially, it is still below the pre-pandemic level. During fourth-quarter 2021, the company’s system-wide RevPAR was 74% of 2019 levels. Coronavirus-related travel restrictions and other containment efforts are likely to hurt the company’s operations. However, the company has been benefiting from a gradual increase in demand, new hotel openings and acquisition initiatives. The company is optimistic that demand will remain robust in 2022. Acquisition of Apple Leisure Group bodes well.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on H. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.92.

H stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $108.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.77) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,156,474 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,151,000 after purchasing an additional 50,075 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

