Zebi Token (ZEBI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,566.00

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded down 39.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zebi Token has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $327,963.76 and $3,566.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00047469 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,961.53 or 0.06987607 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,382.93 or 1.00000798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00042512 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,158,987,284 coins and its circulating supply is 966,592,685 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.