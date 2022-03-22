Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $70,466.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $781,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,074 shares of company stock worth $13,858,464. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $119.89 on Tuesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $155.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.