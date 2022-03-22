Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,978,000 after acquiring an additional 75,243 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 318,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,162,000 after acquiring an additional 156,314 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $121.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.52. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

