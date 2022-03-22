Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) VP Chad F. Phipps Sells 35,149 Shares of Stock

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $121.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.52. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $256,611,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 336.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 55,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 42,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.