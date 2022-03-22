Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-$3.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.860-$0.880 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.45. 24,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,953,682. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.96 and its 200 day moving average is $202.63. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of -0.90.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $12,841,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $1,709,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,264 shares of company stock worth $22,516,364 in the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

