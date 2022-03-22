Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,732 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zynga were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZNGA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839,136 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Zynga by 381.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,467,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125,368 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth $27,752,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth $20,638,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth $19,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.64.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.50 and a beta of -0.07.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

