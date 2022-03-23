$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Simulations Plus reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

SLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,780 over the last quarter. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,517 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 695,406 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,593,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,948,000 after purchasing an additional 219,631 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 882,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,017,000 after buying an additional 135,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.90. 359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,707. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.38. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $905.86 million, a P/E ratio of 91.96 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

