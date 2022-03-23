-$0.18 EPS Expected for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Solid Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 530.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.85.

In other news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 53,632 shares of company stock valued at $59,004 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,253,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,514 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 3,107.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 559,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 542,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 388,761 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,287,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 313,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLDB stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,309. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $139.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

