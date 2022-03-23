$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) will announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. AAON had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAON shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average of $68.58. AAON has a 52 week low of $52.26 and a 52 week high of $83.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 0.69.

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of AAON by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 260.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

