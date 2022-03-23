$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) will report $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. The Hain Celestial Group reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.74. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $31.88 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,122,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,121,000 after buying an additional 897,216 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,873,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,273,000 after buying an additional 77,291 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,587,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,063,000 after buying an additional 612,002 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,157,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,173,000 after buying an additional 225,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,770,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,532,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

