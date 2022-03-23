$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Analysts expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) to report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. TechTarget posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT traded down $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.19. The stock had a trading volume of 132,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,520. TechTarget has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8,271,000.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.60.

In other news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $372,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 820.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

