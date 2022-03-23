$0.54 EPS Expected for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) will report $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.52. Saratoga Investment reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 68.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

SAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE SAR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.06. 27,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $327.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average of $28.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 51.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

