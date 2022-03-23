$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) will announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.88. Exelon reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exelon.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Vertical Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $43.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,519,480. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. Exelon has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $44.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after acquiring an additional 272,973 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Exelon by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Exelon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,862,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Exelon by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,351,000 after purchasing an additional 466,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,580,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,423,000 after purchasing an additional 79,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

