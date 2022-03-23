-$0.66 EPS Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) will report earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.51). Precision Drilling reported earnings of ($2.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.10) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on PDS shares. Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Precision Drilling from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter valued at $931,000. SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 109.5% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 49,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 25,920 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.7% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 4.8% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 953,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,521,000 after acquiring an additional 43,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 45,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDS stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

