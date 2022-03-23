$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.36. Madison Square Garden Sports reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 509.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.61 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.54%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.68) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSGS shares. TheStreet raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.50.

NYSE:MSGS traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $172.49. 802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,949. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $152.42 and a 12 month high of $203.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.5% in the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

