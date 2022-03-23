$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) will announce $1.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.72. Principal Financial Group posted earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $70.98 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $57.47 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

