$1.91 Million in Sales Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETAGet Rating) will post sales of $1.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.94 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $940,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $7.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $13.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $30.94 million, with estimates ranging from $22.11 million to $39.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,588.22% and a negative return on equity of 105.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.90) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on RETA. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of RETA traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,136. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 566.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,161 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,978,000 after buying an additional 629,088 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,969.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,058,000 after purchasing an additional 624,688 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $8,702,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,918,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

