$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) to report $1.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the lowest is $1.92 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $8.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

In other news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,770 shares of company stock worth $9,925,380. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Zoetis by 4.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $196.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.70. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $151.73 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

