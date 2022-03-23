100 Shares in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 6.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

FBGX opened at $694.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $657.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $755.47. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a one year low of $526.67 and a one year high of $895.72.

