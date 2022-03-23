$102.19 Million in Sales Expected for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) to announce $102.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.92 million and the lowest is $99.95 million. Denny’s reported sales of $80.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $433.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $426.50 million to $448.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $447.89 million, with estimates ranging from $439.76 million to $468.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.88 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Benchmark started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 93,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 50,197 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in Denny’s by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 47,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp boosted its position in Denny’s by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 30,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Denny’s by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DENN stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $14.02. 1,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,017. The stock has a market cap of $865.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.65. Denny’s has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $19.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45.

About Denny’s (Get Rating)

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.