12,580 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 55,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 188,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Ares Capital by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 146,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $897,000. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 47.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.41.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ares Capital (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.