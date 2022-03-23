$127.56 Million in Sales Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) to report $127.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.10 million and the highest is $128.02 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted sales of $133.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year sales of $513.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $508.51 million to $518.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $541.27 million, with estimates ranging from $530.73 million to $551.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 42.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SASR. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 24,502 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 107,941.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SASR traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,083. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.34. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp (Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.