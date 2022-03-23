13,300 Shares in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TLRY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tilray by 336.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 37,791 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tilray by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tilray by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd boosted its stake in Tilray by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 108,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.45.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.71. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $24.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.37.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

