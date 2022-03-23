$140.57 Million in Sales Expected for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $140.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.50 million to $141.70 million. Harmonic reported sales of $111.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year sales of $589.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $582.20 million to $596.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $667.55 million, with estimates ranging from $655.20 million to $679.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities upgraded Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 335,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,918. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.17 million, a PE ratio of 85.55, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

