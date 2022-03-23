145,337 Shares in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 145,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $9,637,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Voya Financial by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Voya Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 10,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.69.

Voya Financial stock opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.38. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $74.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

