$160.99 Million in Sales Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) to report $160.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.70 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $152.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $649.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $638.26 million to $676.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $668.44 million, with estimates ranging from $635.15 million to $723.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBRA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

SBRA traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.12. 1,473,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,444. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -235.29%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,337,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after buying an additional 184,028 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 613,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after buying an additional 172,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 148,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

