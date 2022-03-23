$169.10 Million in Sales Expected for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) will announce $169.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.50 million to $175.48 million. Everi reported sales of $139.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year sales of $729.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $712.50 million to $745.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $774.81 million, with estimates ranging from $763.80 million to $810.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on EVRI shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth $29,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi stock opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Everi has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

