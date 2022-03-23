19,767 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.53.

NYSE AMT traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $235.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,145. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $107.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.06%.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.