$2.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) will post $2.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97. Bio-Techne reported earnings per share of $1.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $7.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TECH. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 580,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,491,000 after purchasing an additional 350,215 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $126,684,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 30.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,935,000 after purchasing an additional 172,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 149.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,845,000 after purchasing an additional 164,760 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded down $13.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.02. 117,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,237. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $347.88 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $405.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

