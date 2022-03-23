$2.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.32 and the highest is $2.99. Willis Towers Watson Public reported earnings per share of $3.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year earnings of $13.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.33 to $14.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.39 to $16.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.32. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 44.19% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WTW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $233.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,938. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $199.78 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.63%.

In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $447,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $729,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,380. Corporate insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.