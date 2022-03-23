2,759 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,759 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,122,382 shares of company stock valued at $292,845,365 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.83. 18,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,505,148. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.16. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.63 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $396.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

