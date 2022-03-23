2,759 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,759 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 33,002 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 189,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 93,747 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $13,126,454.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,122,382 shares of company stock valued at $292,845,365 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

WMT stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.83. 18,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,505,148. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.16. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $131.63 and a one year high of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $396.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

