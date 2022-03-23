$3.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) will announce $3.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.45 billion and the highest is $3.83 billion. Quanta Services reported sales of $2.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year sales of $16.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.16 billion to $16.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.48 billion to $17.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PWR stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $131.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

