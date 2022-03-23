$3.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) will report $3.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.69 billion. Adient posted sales of $3.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year sales of $14.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.80 billion to $14.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.61 billion to $16.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ADNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays downgraded Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $24,056,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,580,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,579,000 after purchasing an additional 151,676 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $41,490,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Adient by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

ADNT stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.93. Adient has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.43.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

