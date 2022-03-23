3,320 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Purchased by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,320 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 112,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Masco by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after acquiring an additional 504,445 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $775,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $53.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,813,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,949. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.59 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

