3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Darwin Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in 3M by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 14,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.73.

NYSE MMM opened at $149.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.44. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.89%.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.