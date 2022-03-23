4,625 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $62.58.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,185 shares of company stock worth $18,078,029 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.16.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

