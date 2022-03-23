$5.74 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.57 billion. Kraft Heinz reported sales of $6.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $24.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.64 billion to $25.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.50 billion to $25.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,147,000. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

