5,394 Shares in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Purchased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NCR by 1,041.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in NCR by 150.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in NCR by 41.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in NCR during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in NCR by 11,541.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.66. 707,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,931. NCR Co. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $40.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.10 and a beta of 1.63.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NCR shares. TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NCR (Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

